Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attacked the video released by the Blue and White Party, portraying the haredi ministers as greedy and money-grubbing.

"Prime Ministerial candidate Yair Lapid's anti-Semitic incitement proves once again why Yair Lapid must not be Prime Minister," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz implicitly criticized the video. "These days, when we remember that the ruin of the Temple stemmed from baseless hatred, we have to adopt a different style than Netanyahu, and abundantly exude baseless love," Gantz tweeted.

"The strength of Israeli society lies in the unity of all its parts - secular as religious, Jewish and non-Jewish, Left and Right. This is the right way for Israeli leadership at this time. Leadership that puts Israel first and foremost," added Gantz.

MK Moshe (Boogie) Ya'alon, senior on the list, also explicitly criticized Lapid and the video. "It's not my style nor Benny's style," said Ya'alon in a Galei Tzahal interview. "This was a faux pas. We'll find the way to get to the bottom of this. We'll meet again on Wednesday and discuss the matter."

MK Yoaz Handel, Ya'alon's colleague in the Telem Party that comprises one of the three member-parties of the Blue and White list, also duly stated his opposition to the video: "I don't like it; my language is different."

The video caused a stir in the haredi parties, who said the video included anti-Semitic undertones. Shas' Aryeh Deri said: "Anti-Semitism. No other word." MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) said: "The troll Lapid's network has no qualms about launching any campaign of incitement against the traditional and religious public in Israel.

"Like a coward behind a keyboard, Mr. Lapid lurks behind anti-Semitic-scented campaigners and the last thing he wants is to get the general's permission to go to direct, factual, public confrontation against Interior Minister Aryeh Deri," Azoulay added.

MK Michael Malchieli of Shas said: "The Blue and White Party of Yair Lapid, who as Finance Minister brutally cut allowances for disabled children just because they were born to haredi parents, continues even as Israel mourns the destruction of the Temple in the campaign of incitement and lies against the haredi sector.

"A strong Shas movement in a Netanyahu-led government will stop Lapid from hurting entire sectors, whose only sin is that they maintain a haredi lifestyle and are faithful to their ancestral tradition. The People of Israel chose to put an end to Lapid's group's cruel incitement and threw him to the opposition, and so will it be in the future with G-d's help," Malchieli said.