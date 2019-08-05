Tags:IDF, armored vehicles, i24NEWS
Watch: IDF shows off new generation of armored vehicles
Israel's Defense Ministry unveils radical invention that will transform military tanks as we know them.
IDF Armor
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsDefense/SecurityWatch: IDF shows off new generation of armored vehicles
Watch: IDF shows off new generation of armored vehicles
Israel's Defense Ministry unveils radical invention that will transform military tanks as we know them.
IDF Armor
Flash 90
Tags:IDF, armored vehicles, i24NEWS
top