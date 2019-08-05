Trump speaks on Texas, Ohio mass shootings

President Trump speaks about shootings in El Paso and Dayton at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump convened a press conference in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room to address the shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Trump said that Americans must “condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy” after a gunman killed 20 people in an attack in Texas that authorities said appeared to be a racially-motivated crime.

“These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” Trump said. “Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

On Saturday, a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. Thirteen hours later, another gunman in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people. Dozens also were wounded in the attacks.

President Trump said he was directing the Department of Justice to investigate domestic terrorism, and propose legislation to ensure that those who commit "hate crimes" and mass murders face the death penalty.

The President arrives at the podium to speak at the 17:39 mark in the video.