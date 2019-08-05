Iran says closing Strait of Hormuz would cause most regional oil wells to close, other ME countries to go into rapid economic 'freefall'.

Ofogh TV (Iran) last week aired an animated video about Iran's strategy regarding the Strait of Hormuz, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The narrator said that 18 million barrels of crude oil, 30% of the world's natural gas, and 50% of the region's international business deals go through the Strait of Hormuz, and he said that America's withdrawal from the JCPOA and enforcement of economic sanctions against Iran have forced Iran to adopt a new foreign policy.

The narrator said that if Iran's oil production drops to zero, Iran is willing to take "a powerful preemptive measure" to protect its national interests by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which he predicted would cause the price of oil to increase beyond $250 per barrel.

He also predicted that closing the Strait of Hormuz would cause almost all the oil wells in the region to close, and that it would cause other Middle Eastern countries to go into a rapid economic "free fall."