Report: BB gun fired at Los Angeles yeshiva

Police on Sunday responded to a call regarding shots fired at a synagogue in Valley Ridge, California.

Investigations showed that the shots were fired by a BB gun, from a hill above the synagogue.

No one was injured, but a car was damaged. Vos Iz Neias noted that kollel students (married yeshiva students) were studying in the building at the time of the incident.

It is not clear whether the shots were deliberately fired at the synagogue.

According to Yeshiva World News, police officers swept a nearby building, locating a suspect with a BB gun in an apartment.

The suspect is in custody.