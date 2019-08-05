Vegetable prices likely to rise

Heat wave harms vegetables, fruits, may cause price hike, report says.

The recent heat wave Israel is experiencing may bring a rise in produce prices, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to experts, the heavy heat harms the crops growing in agricultural fields, forcing farmers to raise prices in order to keep afloat.

Vegetables and fruits expected to be affected by the heat include tomatoes, various types of peppers, watermelons, and fruits which are not suited to especially hot weather.

However, Kikar Hashabbat reported, tomatoes are not expected to cost more than six shekels ($1.72) per kilogram (2.2 lbs), since if prices climb higher, the Agriculture Ministry will allow imports from abroad.

The Agriculture Ministry responded that the tomato market changes based on uncontrollable factors such as the weather.