Swastikas painted on Jewish-owned food truck in Miami

Co-owner says leaving neighborhood 'would make them win' after Miami sees third anti-Semitic attack in one week.

Swastikas were spray-painted on a Jewish-owned food truck in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami.

The act of vandalism on the Bao Wow Burgers Bruh food truck was reported on Friday afternoon. It happened in the same week that a man was shot as he waited to enter a synagogue in Miami Beach, and another Florida synagogue received a package containing anti-Semitic and threatening objects.

The truck is not yet officially open for business, the news channel Local 10 reported, and it has previously been targeted with anti-Semitic vandalism.

“It’s really disgusting, honestly, to see this in the United States, in Miami. This is a place of all people, and it’s really unwelcoming to the community for us to start our business in a place where people are going to slap swastikas on our business before we open,” Alex Ovadia, who is Jewish, told Local 10.

Co-owner Robert Marks, who also is Jewish, told the Miami Herald that the swastika attack would not make them leave. “Obviously you can’t let that steer you out of the neighborhood because then that would make this have worked,” Marks said. “They would win.”