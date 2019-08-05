Man seriously injured in fire in Ramat Hasharon

Eight injured, including a 50-year-old in serious condition, in fire in an apartment in Ramat Hasharon.

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a fire that broke out overnight Sunday in an apartment in Ramat Hasharon.

Seven other people were injured from smoke inhalation, including six in light condition and a woman in her 70s who suffered moderate injuries.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the seriously injured man, who suffered from third-degree burns, to the Tel Hashomer Hospital, and the woman who inhaled smoke to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

Parents aged 35 and their baby daughter were evacuated to the Beilinson Hospital. Three other victims were treated at the scene.