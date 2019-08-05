Netanyahu: Lapid and Liberman have a shady deal

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blasted Knesset members Yair Lapid (Blue and White) and Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) during a meeting with Likud members in Eilat on Sunday evening.

"Yair Lapid explains to us that ‘the Likud is North Korea’, now let me ask you: Does the Likud have primaries? It does. Are there primaries in North Korea? No. Where else are there no primaries? Does Yesh Atid have primaries? Maybe Yisrael Beytenu has primaries? What about the other parties? You already know the answer," Netanyahu said.

"The Likud is the only democratic party. Yoav, and Osnat, and our entire list, including the head of the list, are elected. By whom? By you. You elect, and you are free to elect and talk and make comments and also criticize, but over there with Lapid the democrat, when Adi Koll, an MK, dares to say something…they throw her out. Haim Jelin, brought in as a representative of the Gaza envelope, they threw him out. Liberman? Well, you know about that. What a joke! They are they talking about democracy? They are hypocrites. Such hypocrisy! The only real democracy is the Likud and they have a dictatorship," he continued.

"But in addition to hypocrisy, they really want to destroy democracy, because they have a shady deal in place. What is the deal? Lapid, Liberman, a few others, they have a deal. What's the plan? They want to realize their ambition to be prime ministers, but they have a problem because the public elects the Likud. And there is a democratic choice. There was recently, there was a democratic election in which the overwhelming majority among the public wanted a Likud government under my leadership and they deceived the voters, throwing the votes in the trash and now they want to do it again," Netanyahu charged.

He continued, "We will not allow this deal to happen and this dictatorship cannot stand. We will win and how will we win? Only one way. Only one big Likud! That's what will ruin this shady deal."

"This is the real choice, and the real choice today is this: Who do you want to be the next PM? Benny Gantz? And Lapid? Maybe they'll do some rotation with Liberman? Or the Likud, headed by me?" Netanyahu concluded.