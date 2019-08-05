17 killed in explosion in Cairo

17 killed, 32 injured in explosion outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute. Cause of the incident is being investigated.

17 people were killed and 32 others injured in an explosion outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute in central Cairo on Sunday night, Egypt’s health ministry said, according to Reuters.

A car driving against traffic on Cairo’s corniche collided with three other cars, causing the explosion, Egypt’s interior ministry said in a statement.

Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the cause of the incident, sources told Reuters, but there was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

Egypt has been fighting an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula for several years, which at times has spilled over into other parts of the country. Most of the attacks this time period have been claimed by the Sinai Province, the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Egypt.

The country has been under a state of emergency since April of 2018, after two suicide bombings at churches claimed by ISIS killed at least 45 people in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

In February of 2018, Egypt launched operation “Sinai 2018” in an effort to rid the Sinai Peninsula of Islamic terrorists.

In June, eight Egyptian policemen were killed in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula.

In May, an explosion on a tourist bus near Egypt's famed Giza pyramids wounded 17 people, including South African tourists.

That attack occurred nearly five months after three Vietnamese holidaymakers and their Egyptian guide were killed when a roadside bomb hit their bus as it travelled near the Giza pyramids outside Cairo.