New CEO for Conference of Presidents

William Daroff has been named as CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, JNS reported on Sunday.

Daroff currently serves as senior vice president for public policy and director of the Washington office of the Jewish Federations of North America.

He will replace Malcolm Hoenlein, who has held the position of executive vice president since 1986.

Hoenlein announced in February of 2018 that he would be stepping down after more than three decades of helming the group.

Current conference chairman Stephen Greenberg said at the time that Hoenlein had “felt that a transition process should be put in place.”

“Specifically, Malcolm will continue to serve the Conference as he has so effectively for more than three decades, as we seek an executive to assume responsibility for the Conference’s ongoing operations and activities,” Greenberg said at the time.

“Malcolm will then focus on external relations as well as plans to structure the Conference for the years ahead.”