Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, the number two on the Likud list, is reportedly positioning himself for a possible bid for the leadership of the Likud after Binyamin Netanyahu retires, Channel 13 reported Sunday evening.

According to the report, Edelstein has held a number of meetings recently with senior members of the Likud, including both Knesset members and ministers.

During the meetings, Edelstein discussed with his fellow party officials the question of who should succeed Netanyahu, once he decides to retire from politics. Edelstein reportedly raised his own popularity, as shown by a number of polls, among both secular and religious right-wing voters.

Edelstein is said to have emphasized during the talks that he isn’t looking to promote himself right now within the party, saying he is not “engaged in this nonsense at all”. But Edelstein did reportedly say that he does view himself as a candidate for leadership of the Likud, once Netanyahu steps down.

Earlier on Sunday, Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman named Edelstein as a possible alternative for prime minister, should Netanyahu be unable to form a government after the September 17th election.