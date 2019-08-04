Watch: Police conduct search operation in Ofer Prison

Three phones were seized in the cells as well as SIM cards and memory cards. The guards also seized improvised spikes.



A targeted search operation was conducted on Sunday in a number of wings in the Ofer Prison by prison forces and professional assistance forces from the district and operational national units.

Among the units that participated in the operation were the national units "Masada" and "Dror," as well as the North Central, Central and South Central units.

During the searches, three phones were seized that were found in various places in the cells, as well as SIM and memory cards. The guards also seized improvised spikes made by the prisoners and other prohibited items.

Around 3:00 p.m., a number of prisoners resisted the search by the prison forces. Disciplinary measures will be taken against the prisoners.

"Prison service wardens are at the forefront of counter-terrorism and will continue to work resolutely to maintain Prison Service authority in security prisons and to safeguard the security of the state's citizens," the Prison Service said.