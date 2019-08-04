Mass baptism of Jews in the Galilee prevented at the last minute

Activists belonging to the anti-assimilation group Yad L’Achim prevented Christian baptism in the Kinneret last Shabbat.

The Tel Aviv missionaries, who work primarily with the Russian-speaking public, worked on the premise that the organization would not be able to stop the baptism on Saturday, since they would not be able to follow the convoy and warn its participants due to the prohibition of travel on Shabbat.

However, 15 students from the Ma'ale Eliyahu Yeshiva in Tel Aviv managed to speak with the Jews even before they boarded the transportation vehicles to Tiberias, wearing their shirts printed in Hebrew and Russian: "Jew, stop! This Christianity is not for us!”

Some of the Jews gathered there understood the gravity of situation and publicly expressed the discomfort they felt. Their words caused the missionaries to shout at the activists and there was a commotion.

Eventually, some of the attendees left in private vehicles, but an hour later, when the missionaries received phone calls from the baptismal site stating that Yad L’Achim activists who were in the area of ​​the Kinneret were also waiting there, they turned back, and the attendees dispersed to their homes.