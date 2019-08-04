Texas suspect 'wanted to shoot as many Mexicans as possible'

The Texas massacre suspect has been identified as Patrick Crucius, 21, of Allen, Texas.

Crucius told his investigators regarding the shooting: "I wanted to shoot as many Mexicans as possible," two law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Twenty people were murdered in the massacre and 26 wounded. Among those killed were three Mexican civilians.

El Paso police said on Saturday they are investigating a manifesto that indicates that the shooting at a Walmart store in the city, in which 20 people were killed and 26 others wounded, could be a hate crime.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said that a manifesto that may be from the suspect “indicates to some degree it has a nexus to a hate crime.”

“Right now we have to validate for a certainty that this was the manifesto from this individual,” he added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the death toll Saturday night, calling it, “one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas.”

US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with state and local authorities, and law enforcement. Spoke to governor to pledge total support of federal government. God be with you all!"