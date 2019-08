Ten foreign fleets will take part in the international exercise, which will simulate a humanitarian response to a powerful earthquake.

Today, Sunday, an Israeli naval exercise will begin in northern Israel at the Haifa Port. The exercise will conclude on Thursday.

Significant movement of helicopters, IDF vessels and foreign vessels will be noticeable.

The exercise was planned in advance as part of the 2019 training plan in order to maintain the forces' readiness, the IDF said.