PA committee on agreements with Israel holds first meeting

Committee charged with stopping work on agreements signed with Israel holds first meeting in Ramallah.

Headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, the committee charged with stopping work on the agreements signed with Israel on Saturday held its first meeting in Ramallah in order to find out the mechanisms to do so, the Wafa news agency reports.

The committee is scheduled to provide its recommendations and proposals regarding the matter to the Palestinian leadership soon.

Abbas in late July declared an end to the signed agreements with Israel, following Israel's demolition of 10 illegal Palestinian Arab buildings in the Sur Baher neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem.

Despite the announcement, however, analysts were quick to question whether Abbas seriously intended to deliver on the threat, which has been made several times in the past.