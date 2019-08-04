Police: El Paso shooting could be a 'hate crime'

El Paso police investigating manifesto that indicates shooting at Walmart could be a hate crime.

El Paso police said on Saturday they are investigating a manifesto that indicates that the shooting at a Walmart store in the city, in which 20 people were killed and 26 others wounded, could be a hate crime.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said that a manifesto that may be from the suspect “indicates to some degree it has a nexus to a hate crime.”

“Right now we have to validate for a certainty that this was the manifesto from this individual,” he added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the death toll Saturday night, calling it, “one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas.”

Local hospitals have confirmed that they’re treating between 22 and 23 victims of the shooting.

The suspect was apprehended after the shooting and is in custody.

El Paso police first received reports of an active shooter at 10:39 a.m. local time at the Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall. El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said that the Walmart was “at capacity” at the time of the shooting and that between 1,000 and 3,000 people were believed to be inside.

A video on Twitter showed shoppers running out of the store with their hands up. One witness told CBS News that he heard at least 10 gunshots as he was about to enter Walmart.

US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with state and local authorities, and law enforcement. Spoke to governor to pledge total support of federal government. God be with you all!"