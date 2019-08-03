Knesset Speaker: Netanyahu is the only candidate

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) on Saturday night clarified that "Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is the Likud's only candidate for premiership in the next elections."

"Naming senior Likud officials as replacements for Netanyahu is just one more of the ongoing attempts to de-legitimize the Likud's chosen leader. We will not allow anyone to harm the Likud's unity."

The statement was made in response to Yisrael Beytenu MK Avigdor Liberman's comment that he will recommend the first Likud or Blue and White candidate who expresses commitment to forming a unity government.

Meanwhile, Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz said his party "will call for a unity government and an agreement immediately after the elections."

However, he added that he will not sit with Netanyahu, explaining: "I came to replace Netanyahu, not to sit with him."