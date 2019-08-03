Father fights for his life, daughters in serious condition

A father, mother and their two daughters are hospitalized after being hit by a car on Saturday morning in Kiryat Gat by a drunk driver.

Four pedestrians from one family were injured in Kiryat Gat on Saturday morning when they were hit by a drunk driver.

The father, who is fighting for his life, is hospitalized in the intensive care unit, unconscious and on a respirator. He was rushed to the operating room upon his arrival at the hospital and underwent surgery.

His 7-year-old daughter is in serious condition in the pediatric intensive care unit, and the 5-year-old daughter is being operated on. The mother, aged approximately 30, was moderately injured.

The mother spoke about the moments of terror ad her daughter's rescue: "I pulled her away that moment - I saved her life. I saw blood flowing from her leg. A drunk driver - why do they give him a driver's license? I don't know where he came from. I don't know what condition my children are in."

A report was received on Saturday morning at 10:40 a.m. at MDA 101 hotline in the Lachish area about family members who were hit by a vehicle on IDF Boulevard in Kiryat Gat. Rescue forces arrived at the scene and found a man in his 30s and his two young daughters who were seriously injured, as well as a woman in her 30s who was moderately injured.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 21-year-old man driving a private vehicle veered from his lane, mounted the sidewalk, and hit the pedestrians who were about to cross the road.

The suspect, a resident of Kiryat Gat, was arrested by police for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. On Sunday morning, the suspect will be taken to the Ashkelon court where police are expected to request an extension of his remand.