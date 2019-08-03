Liberman changes strategy, won't attack Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu chairman reportedly will change his strategy and will no longer attack PM during election campaign.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has decided to change his strategy and will no longer attack Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during the election campaign, Channel 13 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, the decision was made in the wake of a study, in which about 1,000 Russian olim were interviewed, and which found that Netanyahu and Liberman are the most popular figures among the Russian community and that voters will punish those perceived as "guilty" in the conflict between Netanyahu and Liberman.

Liberman has continuously attacked Netanyahu in recent weeks, and most recently on Thursday, when he accused Netanyahu and Labor chairman Amir Peretz of forming a secret deal for the day after the election.

“Obviously there is a deal between Amir Peretz and Netanyahu. Obviously there is a price for this deal, obviously the price is Amir Peretz’s presidency. That's the deal. Anyone who is familiar with the political system understands how it works," Liberman claimed in an interview on Reshet Bet radio.

Previously, Liberman claimed that Netanyahu is preparing for a minority government with the support of the Arab parties after the elections.

"The Prime Minister is drifting towards the Arab parties, and this drifting will cost the taxpayer a lot of money. A government like this would be formed at the expense of the public which serves in the IDF, pays taxes, and does reserve duty. This is the plan. The Likud understood that it will not have 61 [Knesset members] without Yisrael Beytenu, and so they decided to start working with the Arab parties," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Likud recently decided to change strategy vis-à-vis Liberman and decided to ignore the Yisrael Beytenu chairman instead of accusing him of obstructing the establishment of the government and joining the left.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)