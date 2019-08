Jay Shapiro thinks that anti-Semitism can appear under many guises, and appear anywhere and anytime.

Jay Shapiro claims that the Women's March is supposed to be a march for equality of the sexes, but somehow can also be a tool for hatred of Jews.

In his opinion, modern anti-Semitism appears almost everywhere in the world and has many faces.

Shapiro calls for a fight against anti-Semitism in the face of the harsh memory of what has caused hatred of Jews for the past century.