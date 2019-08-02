Tags:Washington, emergency landing, planes
Watch: Plane makes emergency landing - at traffic light
KR2 plane makes emergency landing on Parkland, Washington, thoroughfare due to technical failure. No one was injured.
Airplane plane landing
iStock
