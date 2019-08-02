Is the Diaspora so deep in the Jewish DNA that there is no hope?

How fear and trauma of the exile can warp the perception of a Jew enough to reject the mitzvah of aliyah.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, points out that the ‘giants’ in the Land perceived as real or not are tragically used as the standard excuse to avoid Aliyah (immigration to Israel).

Dr. Minskoff’s point in principle is like saying ‘don’t go into the water because you’ll get wet.’ Not knowing right from wrong in this respect is dangerous and insane.

A little girl born in Israel to immigrants parents talks about her experience in not ever knowing the exile.