Blue and White leader visits Western Wall

MK Benny Gantz says only way to bridge gap between sectors is respectful dialogue.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz on Thursday visited the Western Wall, placing a note inside one of the crevices.

The note read: "Grant us peace, make peace within us."

In a Facebook response to the Women of the Wall's violence, Gantz wrote: "I define myself as a traditional secularist. I grew up in a traditional home and I learned in a religious elementary school and a yeshiva high school, and until today I try to dedicate Shabbat (Sabbath) to my family and not to work, even if I don't always succeed."

"I still come every so often to my father's town to pray in the synagogue there, even if that means driving and parking close by."

He continued, "It's important to me to bridge between these two lifestyles, and the only way to do that is through respectful dialogue."

"Judaism has countless customs and traditions, but Jews only have one country, and we need to learn how to live in it together. And that's what we'll do."