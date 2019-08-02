Shaked to Netanyahu: No more messengers, talk to me directly

'Shaked is a computer engineer by profession. This week, she engineered a list of analogous parties to a list under her leadership.'

An article in Yedioth Ahronoth on Friday discussed the campaign which lies ahead for chairwoman of the United Right, Ayelet Shaked.

"By profession, Ayelet Shaked is a computer engineer," wrote journalist Amit Segal. "This week, she engineered a list of analogous parties to a list under her leadership. Even if it ends with a single-digit amount of mandates, there's a revolution here. The control of Religious Zionism has returned to a balance between the haredi national religious and the liberal."

Segal wrote that Shaked sent a message to Netanyahu saying that the messengers have to stop. "From her view, if Netanyahu wants something from now on, he shouldn't send Rafi and Michal Peretz to pressure her or Natan Eshel to persuade her. How did Baker say it to Shamir? 'When you're serious, give me a call.'"

Segal described the job awaiting Shaked. "Even before she wins, she has to actualize the mandate from the polls into reality. The haredi national religious [Otzma Yehudit & Noam] will try to siphon her votes from the right and the libertarian [Zehut] will try to siphon votes from the left."

"Shaked will have to do similar things even at a price of loss of sympathy and support. First and foremost: to prepare for a comprehensive campaign against the Likud, the party she almost joined in recent weeks and which she still aspires for the future. If she doesn't step on the gas, the unified list will be dragged under the wheels of the Likud."