Dozens protest Ashdod 'pride' parade

Resident warns: 'We cannot allow ourselves to be afraid' of the 'violent' pro-LGBT discourse.

Dozens of people demonstrated on Friday against the "pride" parade in the southern city of Ashdod.

The Hotem organization, which aims to strengthen the family unit, said: "Pride parades are an attempt to destroy the family from within. A family is a father, mother, and children, and nothing else."

"LGBT is the most aggressive movement in Israel and tries to silence any cultured conversation and to chart a new norm and redefine family."

Shlomit, an Ashdod resident, said: "In the past few years, the violent discourse among LGBT representatives has been just a part of the trend to do everything in order to break apart the family. This is the first time I've attended such a protest, and I only did it because we cannot allow ourselves to be afraid, we must take pride in the family."

Last year, Globes reported that members of the LGBT organization called hi-tech and other major companies to see if they would support a snap pro-LGBT strike. Those companies which did not express support were told that representatives "will make sure the media knows" that they did not fully support the strike, and even resorted to outright threats. The resulting pressure caused dozens of large Israeli companies to bow to the demands to pay employees to strike without prior notice that they planned to take part, as well as to allow their companies' names to be used to garner additional support.