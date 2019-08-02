Ryanair warns of major layoffs, possible service cuts

Ryanair will lay off 900 flight crew employees, including 10% of its pilots, beginning this fall, Sky reported.

The number includes 500 pilots and 400 flight attendants, the report said, as well as service cuts.

According to Ryanair CEO Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, the layoffs are "unavoidable" as the airline suffered a number of setbacks this year.

The airline suffered a 21% drop in quarterly profits, and according to The Guardian, O'Leary himself has taken a 50% pay cut. Details will be announced towards the end of August.

Part of the issue is the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max. Ryanair has 135 of the planes, and was expecting to receive an additional 58.

Meanwhile, Ryanair's Portugal cabin crew has announced that it will strike between August 21-25, and pilots in Ireland and the UK are deciding whether to strike as well, Euronews added.