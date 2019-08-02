Poll: Blue and White wins 28 seats, Arab list wins 12

New poll shows Likud leading, but blocs almost even. Yisrael Beytenu remains crucial to forming a government.

A new poll conducted by Israel Hayom and Maagar Mochot showed the Likud leading Blue and White by two Knesset seats, winning 30 seats compared to the center-left party's 28.

The poll gave the Joint Arab List, made up of all four Arab parties, a total of 12 Knesset seats, and the United Right list coming in fourth at 11 seats.

MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party would receive 10 Knesset seats, with the united Meretz-Democratic Israel party following close behind at nine seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas and Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would win seven seats each, leaving Labor the smallest party at six seats.

Otzma Yehudit, Moshe Feiglin's Zehut, and the new party Noam do not pass the electoral threshold.

Neither Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White's hopeful MK Benny Gantz could form a government without Yisrael Beytenu: The religious-right bloc has 57 seats without Liberman, while the center-left-Arab bloc claims 56 seats.

