Man killed in accident in Kfar Saba

A man was killed overnight Thursday in an accident in Kfar Saba.

An initial investigation by police officers who arrived at the scene found that the vehicle crossed an intersection, collided with a traffic light and caught fire while the driver was inside.

After the fire crews extinguished the vehicle that caught fire, Magen David Adom crews on the scene pronounced the driver dead. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene of the accident said, "During a drive back to the station, we saw a traffic light that collapsed and a vehicle on fire. Civilians who witnessed the accident a few moments before told us that the vehicle collided with the traffic light and caught fire. We immediately called the firefighters who put out the fire and as soon as we could, we approached the vehicle. Unfortunately, the man sitting in the driver's seat was unconscious with no signs of life and there was nothing we could do except pronounce him dead.”