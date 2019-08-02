'We cannot behave irresponsibly again'

Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) arrived at the Knesset on Thursday evening and submitted the Likud list for the upcoming elections to the Central Elections Committee.

Speaking to reporters, Levin criticized the exclusion of the Otzma Yehudit party in the United Right alliance between the Jewish Home, the National Union and New Right parties.

"We cannot again, behave irresponsibly, for the second time. Bennett and Shaked, who didn't pass the electoral threshold last time, and it is because of them that we are having elections, are doing the same thing this time. They got four spots in the top ten of the United Right, and they should have given up one spot in order to achieve unity,” he charged.

"We acted responsibly, and it's a shame it doesn't happen that way on the United Right. The public needs to remember what happened last time when it voted Liberman and got new elections, and voted Shaked and Bennett who did not pass the electoral, and got another election,” added Levin.