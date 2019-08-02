Sisi to Kushner: Egypt committed to two-state solution

US President Donald Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner met on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo to discuss Washington's plan for Israeli-Palestinian Arab peace.

The two discussed "ways to consolidate peace and stability in the region in light of the instability it suffers from," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement quoted by AFP.

"Kushner recounted the contacts the US delegation had made with various parties to set the negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis back on track," it added.

Kushner is on a regional tour which has already taken him to Jordan and Israel to discuss the Trump administration’s peace plan.

Kushner was accompanied by Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt to Cairo, a day after separate meetings with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Kushner's initiative, partially unveiled at a Bahrain conference in June, dangled the prospect of pumping $50 billion-worth of investment into the Palestinian Authority economy.

Little is known about the political component of the peace plan, but Kushner indicated in April that the plan would not focus on the two-state solution.

Sisi's office stressed Egypt's commitment to a "two-state solution and the building of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital", according to AFP.

Sisi met with the Jordanian king in Cairo on Monday, when they both reaffirmed that any peace deal should be based on a two-state solution.

The PA has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.