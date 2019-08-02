Representatives of the United Right party on Thursday evening submitted their party's list for the September elections to the Central Election Committee at the Knesset building in Jerusalem.

The chairwoman of the list, former Minister Ayelet Shaked, discussed the attempts for a joint run with the Otzma Yehudit party, after Otzma Yehudit earlier officially registered for a solo run.

"We have made tremendous efforts in the last few days to save as many right-wing votes in the upcoming elections. The right-wing public needs to understand clearly - voting for the United Right is the only way to ensure the establishment of a nationalist government. If we are not big enough, a leftist government will be formed. It's either us and Netanyahu, or the left and Netanyahu."

Here is the United Right list as submitted:

1. Ayelet Shaked

2. Rabbi Rafi Peretz

3. Minister Bezalel Smotrich

4. Naftali Bennett

5. MK Motti Yogev

6. MK Ofir Sofer

7. Matan Kahana

8. MK Idit Silman

9. Roni Sassover

10. Orit Strook

11. Shai Maimon

12. Shuli Mualem

13. Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan

14. Yossi Cohen

15. Shirley Pinto

16. Davidi Ben-Zion

17. Yom Tov Halfon

18. Amichai Eliyahu

19. Moshe Peled

20. Miriam Abergel