Benny Gantz stated he would call for a unity gov't after elections. A few minutes later, he retracted his words.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz arrived at the Central Election Commission on Thursday to submit his party's list for the upcoming election, which will be identical to the one submitted in the previous campaign.

"We hear about mergers in the political system. They are the result of the big bang we made with the ultimate merger in Blue and White" Gantz said to reporters.

"We represent a governmental alternative which is moderate, appropriate, respectful and unifying in contrast to what appears to be an extremist alliance designed to secure Netanyahu's immunity regarding the indictments he may face."

Gantz also stated, "We will call for a unity government and an agreement immediately after the elections."

A few minutes later, Gantz returned to the reporters and requested to clarify his remarks. "I came to replace Netanyahu, not to sit with him."



Gantz also hinted that it's very possible that the Labor Party would join a government with Netanyahu. "I didn't talk to Peretz. I understood at the beginning that they're not intending to join Netanyahu. Is that what will happen in the end? I'm not sure."