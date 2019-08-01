35-year-old man killed in a factory in the Lower Galilee

An MDA team called to the factory carried out CPR but eventually had to declare his death.

A 35-year-old worker was killed on Thursday afternoon during a visit to a factory in the Kedmat Galilee industrial zone in the Lower Galilee Regional Council, west of Tiberias.

An MDA team called to the scene carried out CPR but eventually had to determine his death.

MDA medic Dudu Berger, said: "When we arrived, we saw a man about 35 years old, unconscious, with bruises on his body."

"We saw that he wasn't breathing and we couldn't locate a pulse, and we immediately began to perform advanced resuscitation operations. Unfortunately, after fighting for his life, we were forced to declare his death."

The Kinneret District Police said that police forces were called to the scene and that they have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.