Is Likud behind anti-Bennett campaign?

Unsigned political campaign asserting "Bennett is again dismantling the Right" appears on several sites for religious public.

The Likud party is campaigning against former Education Minister Naftali Bennett, accusing him of "again dismantling" the right-wing bloc, Ma’ariv reported Thursday.

The campaign comes amid media reports that Bennett is opposed to improving the offer given to Otzma Yehudit by the leaders of the United Right list.

According to the report, the Likud initiated the campaign, despite the ongoing denials from the party. The Likud responded: "No response."

It is of note that the mere publication of the political campaign without any signatory body apparently constitutes a violation of the law, according to the ruling of the Central Election Commission Chairman, Justice Hanan Meltzer.

Over the past day, the prime minister and other Likud officials have exerted heavy pressure on the heads of the United Right to improve the proposal given to the Otzma Yehudit party so as to integrate it into the list.

Right now, the United Right is refusing to change the proposal, according to which Otzma Yehudit will receive the 8th and 13th places on the list for the 22nd Knesset.