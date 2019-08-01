Rouhani: Sanctions on Iranian FM show US 'afraid' of him

Iranian president slams US for imposing sanctions on Mohammad Javad Zarif. "No better way to describe it but childish."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday accused the US of “childish” behavior, claiming its decision to impose sanctions on Mohammad Javad Zarif was due to its fear of the Iranian foreign minister.

"They are afraid of our foreign minister's interviews," Rouhani said in a televised speech, according to AFP.

"It is completely clear that the foundations of the White House have been shaken by the words and logic of an informed, devoted and diplomatic individual.”

"They are doing childish things now,” Rouhani added. “Maybe there's no better way to describe (the sanctions) but childish."

"Our enemies are so helpless that they have lost the ability to act and think wisely."

The statements came after the Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and is the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Zarif later responded to the move on Twitter. “The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's ‘primary spokesperson around the world’. Is the truth really that painful? It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran. Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.”