Liberman: Labor chair and Netanyahu have a deal

Yisrael Beytenu chair: 'Obviously there is a price for this deal, obviously the price is Amir Peretz’s presidency.'

Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday in an interview on Reshet Bet over the infiltration of the terrorist from Gaza last night into Israeli territory.

"There is ongoing erosion in Israeli deterrence. The prime minister is conducting a policy of surrender on terrorism. Next week, the Israeli government will deliver another $ 30 million to Hamas. The conclusion that the Palestinians, including in Judea and Samaria, know that it is worthwhile to exert violence against Israel," Liberman argued.

Regarding who he would recommend to form the government after the elections , Liberman said, "The decision in the elections is between Yisrael Beytenu and an Israel of Gafni, Deri, Litzman and Smotrich. We have only one option - a broad, liberal nationalist government."

"Stop inventing facts, I am against religious coercion, I believe in the principle of live and let live. All the founding fathers of Zionism traveled on Saturday, all ate kosher sometimes. As long as the status quo was maintained we were in, when the Yehudit Bridge and the Supermarket Law started we made it clear that we were against," Liberman explained.

Liberman reiterated the pledge not to sit in a government with Smotrich and Rabbi Peretz. "There is no way we will sit with the delusional and the Messianic, and there is no way that we will sit with Meretz in the government. There is no Right except for Yisrael Beytenu, there are only delusionals and Messianics."

Later in the interview, Liberman accused Netanyahu and Labor Chairman Amir Peretz of forming a secret deal for the day after the election. “Obviously there is a deal between Amir Peretz and Netanyahu. Obviously there is a price for this deal, obviously the price is Amir Peretz’s presidency. That's the deal. Anyone who is familiar with the political system understands how it works."