PA: Building permits in Area C a 'dangerous precedent'

PA cabinet leader accuses Israel of striving to destroy the PA and the two-state solution by expanding the "settlements".

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Wednesday met in Ramallah with Canada's representative in “Palestine” on the occasion of the conclusion of his term in office.

According to a report in the official PA news agency Wafa, Shtayyeh said, "We are living in a dangerous phase in which Israel is trying to destroy the national (Palestinian) authority and the two-state solution by accelerating the expansion of the settlement and violating the agreements."

Shtayyeh noted that the demolition of homes in Wadi al-Hummus in eastern Jerusalem in an area defined as Area A and the announcement on granting building permits to Palestinians in Area C are a dangerous precedent and a violation of the signed agreements.

He criticized the international community's silence and failure to take practical steps that force Israel to respect the signed agreements and international law, stating that the Palestinian leadership's decision to freeze the implementation of the agreements and establish a committee to examine the issue is an attempt to break the existing situation.