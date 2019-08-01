Three soldiers wounded in clashes on Gaza border

Terrorist infiltrates into Israeli territory and opens fire at IDF forces. One officer moderately wounded, two fighters lightly wounded.

Overnight Wednesday, IDF fighters identified a suspect approaching the border fence in the southern Gaza Strip.

After crossing the perimeter fence into Israeli territory, the terrorist opened fire at the fighters who were called to the area. The fighters located the terrorist and opened fire on him. The terrorist was killed by IDF forces.

In addition, a Hamas post was attacked by a tank during the incident.

During the incident, several roads were closed to traffic and additional reinforcements were sent to secure the surrounding communities.

The entire incident took place in the border area.

One IDF officer was moderately wounded in the incident and two other fighters were lightly wounded from gunfire fired at them by the terrorist.

The fighters were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been informed.

Wednesday night's incident comes a day after the IDF completed a large-scale drill of its Southern Command to improve the military's readiness for war against terrorist organizations in Gaza.