In the Diaspora, the Jew risks being caught up in the courage-or-cowardice conflict.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the constant rise in anti-Semitism and says that Jew hatred will never end, but is something Jews must be protected from.

Aliyah is a mitzvah of courage and certainly not cowardice, he says, and is the only way for Jews to be safe.