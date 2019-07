Woman reports that two Arabs hit her vehicle and then tried to open the doors and throw rocks at the car. She managed to flee.

A woman driver reported a robbery attempt by Palestinian Arabs near the Eliyahu crossing in Samaria on Wednesday.

The woman said two Palestinian Arabs hit her car as she was driving, and then came out and tried to forcibly open the car doors.

When they realized the doors were locked, they tried to attack the driver with a rock. The driver fled to the community Karnei Shomron, according to Kan 11 News.