Suspected murder in Herzliya

35-year-old man shot on a street in Herzliya, succumbs to wounds shortly afterwards.

A 35-year-old man was shot at short range and critically wounded on Wednesday evening in Herzliya.

Magen David Adom paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful and pronounced him dead.

Police are investigating the incident and suspect the incident is a criminally related murder.

Two paramedics who arrived at the scene, "When we arrived, we saw a 35-year-old man lying on the road near a motorcycle, unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. Civilians who were on the scene performed basic resuscitation efforts under the guidance of the MDA hotline. We continued the medical treatment but his injury was fatal and in the end, we had to pronounce him dead."