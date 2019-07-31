Where can you find cities of refuge from accidental murder?

This week, the New Moon of the month of Menachem Av (the 'Consoling Father') occurs on Friday, and this Shabbat the disparity between the Torah readings in Israel and the Diaspora will cease, and we will all be concluding the Book of Numbers.

This week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on some amazing life lessons from the Torah portion of Masay. Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman share fascinating insights into some of the portion's most difficult concepts.

Our hosts also reflect on the significance of the Holy Temple - and what its loss means - for all mankind.