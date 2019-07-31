National Union party approves joint run with New Right

The National Union's central committee met in Jerusalem Wednesday night and approved the joint run with the New Right party.

The central committee also authorized the party's chairman Bezalel Smotrich to sign an agreement with the Otzma Yehudit faction while upholding the principles in existing agreements and subject to the party's management.

Party chairman Smotrich told the committee: "I am proud of this party and delighted in unity. The National Union Party has shown responsibility from the first moment. "

"We put our ego aside and led the campaign for the people of Israel and for the entire right. On this occasion, again, I urge my friends, come on. We need you, with Israel need you. Let's join the unity and win together," Smotrich said.

MK Ophir Sofer added, "I congratulate our party member for ratifying the unity agreement and now for the real mission, maximizing our power for the people of Israel and the right-wing bloc."

Party CEO Yehuda Weld concluded, "The National Union has consistently demonstrated national responsibility that will enable both the right-wing bloc and the values ​​of religious Zionism, and in the future we will continue to work our way through the coming term. We have now turned to a challenging election campaign where we will bring significant achievements."