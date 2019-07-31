Petition of minor who failed to prevent Barkan attack rejected

The High Court dismissed the petition of a minor accused of failing to prevent the deadly terrorist attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone after the defendant petitioned against the sentence he received in the Military Court of Appeal.

The Military Court of Appeal accepted the military prosecution's appeal, and sentenced the petitioner to 24 months in prison. The judgment stated that "the petitioner was convicted of failure to prevent a very serious line of acts that led to the death of two civilians, and to the injury of another civilian. He had high-level awareness of all the essential details of the attack, including the time, place and means of execution. "

"I will also add that I believe that the Military Court of Appeals properly reasoned its judgment and based it on the circumstances of the case, comparing the penal policy applicable in other relevant cases where the found punishment was even more severe," the judge ruled.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu legal organization said in an interview with Arutz Sheva, "The terrorists have the audacity to approach the High Court and find relief there. This is a defendant whose father is in prison for the murder of 13 Israelis. In the past, the attorney has filed a complaint with the prison service that the defendant was sitting In the cell with his father and there they celebrated together instead of receiving the punishment. No response has yet been received."