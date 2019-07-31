Lapid: US should stay out of Israeli elections

"It's just the civil way of treating politics," Blue and White leader adds.

Blue and White leader Yair Lapid addressed US plans for negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, emphasizing that it's important the US "stay out of" the upcoming Israeli election.

"Of course we expect the American administration to stay out of our elections, the same way the Americans expect us to stay away from their elections," Lapid told i24NEWS in an interview aired Wednesday.

"It's just the civil way of treating politics," he added.