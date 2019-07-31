'Don't close the door on unity'

New Right issues call for Otzma Yehudit to put aside ego to join Unified Right.

Leaders of the Unified Right called Wednesday called on Otzma Yehudit leader Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir to join the united list of right-wing parties before the deadline to submit the party lists for the upcoming elections.

"Itamar, do not close the gate to unity. This is another call to do the right thing before it is too late. We have offered you a very fair proposal that guarantees you the representation of 2 members in the next Knesset. Now only the 'question of honor' remains," the New Right party said.

They added, "In order to reach unity and combine forces, concessions must be made. There is no other way. Each of us has compromised for unity and for the good of the right-wing camp."

"This is a fateful moment for the right and for the Land of Israel. The people of Israel will not forgive anyone who has harmed the Land of Israel for their own dignity," the statement read.