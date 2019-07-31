Israeli books translated into Spanish left on streets of Ecuador

“Libros Libres de Israel” project, whereby books are left on public roads for others to find, aims to share Israeli culture in Ecuador.

More than 200 books of Israeli literature translated into Spanish were “released” on streets of different cities in Ecuador.

The “Libros Libres de Israel” project, or Free Books of Israel, aims to share Israeli culture in the South American country and encourage reading, the AJN news agency reported .

“This is a project in which one leaves books on public roads for others to find,” said Israel’s ambassador to Ecuador, Edwin Yabo.

Each book has a code and is registered on the bookcrossing.com website. By entering the code, one can track the places where the book has traveled and share comments about it.

“Although the platform has been available for many years, it has never been used in Latin America before. The idea is very interesting and romantic. We simply opened an account on behalf of the Israeli Embassy,” Yabo explained.

In addition to the capital city Quito, Israeli books were released in Guayaquil, Riobamba, Santo Domingo, and the Galapagos Islands.

“It is a cultural and social project because it is a way of converting public spaces into large libraries,” Yabo said.

Last year, Ecuadorean president Lenin Moreno praised the country’s Jewish community on the 80th anniversary of its founding. In response, Yabo read a message from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, which he recalled the “humanitarian response” of Ecuador .

“We will not forget the humanitarian response of Ecuador,” Rivlin said. He also recalled Ecuadoran consul Manuel Antonio Munoz Borrero, who was declared Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem in Jerusalem for saving the lives of some 700 Jews during World War II.