Senior Likud official: Bennett keeps acting recklessly

A senior Likud member criticized the inability of the United Right party to come to an agreement with the smaller Otzma Yehudit, warning that Naftali Bennett's obstinance places the right-wing government in danger.

The United Right is made up of the Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right factions. Bennett places second in the New Right's list, and fourth on the United Right's joint list.

"Even after Bennett burned right-wing Knesset seats during the last elections, causing these repeat elections, he still continues acting recklessly," the source said.

"He is the one doing everything he can to prevent a full right-wing unity which would ensure that the next government will be a right-wing government. Bennett is continuing to act recklessly, thereby endangering the right-wing government and the Land of Israel.

"It's all on Bennett's head."

Earlier on Wednesday, Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir said that United Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked was open to his joining the party, but Bennett and the United RIght's number three, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, did not want him in the party and were trying to torpedo the union.

Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party, also a candidate for merging with the United Right, submitted its list of candidates on Wednesday morning, closing the door to possible mergers.